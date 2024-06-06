Hotel near home of Winnie-the-Pooh on the market in Sussex: unique 19-bedroom property close to enchanting Ashdown Forest
Specialist hotel property adviser Christie & Co announced this week that they have been instructed to market the unique 19-bedroom Brambletye Hotel in Forest Row.
The company said the village is roughly three miles south of East Grinstead and is close to Ashdown Forest, which inspired A. A. Milne’s classic book series.
Simon Jackaman, director in Christie & Co’s Hotel South team, who is marketing the property, said: “The Brambletye Hotel offers a unique opportunity with genuine potential to develop a food and bar operation within this beautiful part of East Sussex.”
The company’s website said the all year-round trading hotel costs £1,500,000 (freehold). Visit www.christie.com/8846281.
Christie & Co said the property offers 19 ensuite guest bedrooms, a public bar, a restaurant, car parking and an outside terrace for drinking and dining.
The company added that the hotel once welcomed Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, inspiring him to write the Sherlock Holmes mystery The Adventure of Black Peter. Heaver Castle and Weir Wood Reservoir are also nearby.
Simon Jackaman said: “This is a high-density area with genuine scope to further enhance all trading opportunities and would suit an independent owner or multiple site operator looking to upscale their room offering. The village has a resident population of around 5,000 with surrounding villages, countryside and some of the prettiest villages in the area drawing trade from a wide catchment area.”
Christie & Co is a specialist advisor for buying and selling businesses in its sectors of hotels, pubs, restaurants, childcare, healthcare, convenience retail, leisure and medical.
