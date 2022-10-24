House prices in East Sussex: Gardens add nearly £60,000 to value Picture: drimafilm /Adobe Stock

Admiral Home Insurance compared the value of over 54,000 live property listings (as of July 2022) of the same size with and without a garden to see how much value a garden can add to homes across the country.

Berkshire topped the chart for the South East. The study shows that a property with a garden in Berkshire is worth £90.5k more than properties without one. Homes with a garden in Hampshire increases a property's price by 16.3 per cent - the biggest relative price increase compared to any other location.

In East Sussex, the average house price with a garden was £630,555 and without was £572,352 - £58,205 less without a garden. Over in West Sussex the difference was nearly the same, but the average house price was lower overall - £490,475 with a garden and £431,541 without. Coming out on top overall was Greater London with the average house price at £1,239,000 with a garden and £1,144,000 without.

If you’re looking for a property in the South East with a garden, Surrey comes top with 94.7 per cent of properties having gardens, 90.9 per cent of properties in East Sussex have a garden.