House prices in East Sussex: Gardens add nearly £60,000 to value
A new study looks at how much a garden can increase the value of your property in East Sussex.
Admiral Home Insurance compared the value of over 54,000 live property listings (as of July 2022) of the same size with and without a garden to see how much value a garden can add to homes across the country.
Berkshire topped the chart for the South East. The study shows that a property with a garden in Berkshire is worth £90.5k more than properties without one. Homes with a garden in Hampshire increases a property's price by 16.3 per cent - the biggest relative price increase compared to any other location.
In East Sussex, the average house price with a garden was £630,555 and without was £572,352 - £58,205 less without a garden. Over in West Sussex the difference was nearly the same, but the average house price was lower overall - £490,475 with a garden and £431,541 without. Coming out on top overall was Greater London with the average house price at £1,239,000 with a garden and £1,144,000 without.
If you’re looking for a property in the South East with a garden, Surrey comes top with 94.7 per cent of properties having gardens, 90.9 per cent of properties in East Sussex have a garden.