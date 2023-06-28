Housebuilder celebrates as two site managers win top industry award - one in Mid Sussex

One of the Taylor Wimpey site teams in action

Both Marius Tocaciu, Site Manager at Ockley Park Phase One, Hassocks and Jake Beauchamp, Site Manager at Leybourne Chase, West Malling, picked up their first industry awards for their work on site.

Pride in the Job Quality Awards have been running for 43 years and are awarded following a rigorous judging process. With only 443 winners selected from over 8,000 site managers across the UK, the accolade celebrates the most exceptional managers who are recognised for their dedication to building high quality homes.

Jake Beauchamp said: “To be recognised as one of the UKs top site managers is a huge honour. All the team at Leybourne Chase have worked studiously to ensure we deliver homes of the highest quality and I'm delighted that our efforts, particularly through the incredible refurbishment of Manor House, have been recognised.”

Leon McGinty, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “This is a huge achievement for Marius and Jake and we’re extremely proud of them for picking up their first awards as Site Managers. These awards are highly regarded in the house-building industry and their awards give homebuyers the assurance that the homes at Ockley Park Phase One and Leybourne Chase are of the highest quality.”

Steve Wood, CEO at the NHBC says: “Congratulations to all the winners who should feel proud to have received a Pride in the Job Award. Pride in the Job is firmly at the heart of NHBC’s mission to raise standards in the housing industry. It is important we recognise the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to exacting construction quality standards. This accolade recognises the best site managers across the UK and celebrates how much Marius and Jake have inspired their teams by going the extra mile to deliver homes of the highest quality.”

Each site manager is assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety. Thousands of site inspections and meticulous scoring and verifications have taken place to decide the winning site managers. The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2024.

Taylor Wimpey is an industry leader in build quality and has been awarded a 5 star rating for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation (HBF). Find out more at https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/why-choose-us/our-quality-assurance