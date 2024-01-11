Housebuilder reveals £44 million contribution to South East communities

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties contributed £44 million to benefit communities across the South East last year, according to its Socio-Economic Footprint report.

This includes £40.7m expenditure on physical works included highway and environmental improvements, affordable homes and community facilities in the region.

The housebuilder made a further £3.6m contribution in support of community and social infrastructure through planning and Government schemes, with the launch of new parks, playgrounds and schools.

The annual report highlights the social and economic impact of Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties on people, places and nature in the areas surrounding its housing developments in East Sussex, West Sussex, Berkshire and Surrey.

David Wison Homes, Ecclesden Park development

Some £143,700 was donated directly to local charities, including foodbanks, community groups and hospitals, with employees contributing over 300 hours volunteering throughout the year.

With a commitment to enhancing biodiversity across its developments, Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties also opened 7.6 hectares of public open space and private gardens - equivalent to 11 football pitches of green space.

Over 99% of timber used in construction was certified sustainability sourced and over 220 swift nesting boxes have been installed on site to protect wildlife.

The housebuilder unveiled 688 new homes in the region last year, including 208 affordable homes, with a range of new properties and developments set to be launched in 2024.

Julian Hodder, Managing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “As the country’s leading housebuilder, we are proud to support and invest in the local communities where we build our homes. Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties is committed to prioritising people and the planet by donating to local infrastructure and groups while building sustainable neighbourhoods with biodiverse and green open spaces.

“We look forward to supporting even more worthy causes and projects across the South East in 2024, as well as unveiling our latest developments and homes.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are building a range of new homes across East and West Sussex, including Ecclesden Park, Ryebank Gate, Ersham Park, Meadowburne Place and Chalkers Rise.

