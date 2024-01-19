Housing developers to submit planning application to Chichester in spring

Metis Homes has unveiled plans for a sustainable development of 49 much-needed homes at Land East of InlandsRoad in Southbourne. They’re also looking to submit planning in Chichester too.

The plan.

The proposals will help to meet demand for new market and affordable housing in the area, as well as providing biodiversity enhancements, supporting delivery of the Southbourne Green Ring, and providing safe and direct connection to pedestrian and cycle infrastructure in the local area.

The site is located on the eastern side of Southbourne and is sustainably located close to existing services and facilities. Metis Homes is an independent, privately-owned and locally based homebuilder with a track record of delivering bespoke, high-quality developments across West Sussex and Hampshire.

Metis Homes is carrying out a public consultation on its emerging plans this month, where it will gather feedback to further refine the scheme and reflect the views of the local community. Commenting on the plans Alistair Harris, Planning Director at Metis Homes said: “We are delighted to showcase our plans for what will be a high-quality development."

"We’re proud to be bringing forward proposals that will help address local housing needs. This scheme will set a high bar in terms of quality and design. Our plans offer a range of benefits to the local community, and we would encourage everyone to take part in the consultation and send us your views.”