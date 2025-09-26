Howden UK&I’s Corporate & Commercial division expands into Burgess Hill

This September, Howden UK&I, part of the global insurance intermediary group Howden, sees further expansion with the opening of a new office in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, following the appointment of Joe Clarke, Branch Director.

This latest location for Howden’s Corporate & Commercial division marks the third successful office opening for the insurance broker in the last year. The West Sussex location provides businesses in the region with a comprehensive spectrum of insurance services and caters for companies of all sizes and sectors.

Joe Clarke brings more than 14 years of insurance experience to his new role at Howden, following successful roles at Green Insurance Group, Sutton Winson, and NFU Mutual. He has ambitions to swiftly expand the Burgess Hill office and position Howden as the broker of choice for businesses in the region.

Alistair Matthews, Regional Managing Director - South & Thames Valley, Corporate & Commercial, Howden UK&I, said: “I’m thrilled that Joe has agreed to join us and will help us establish and write our story in West Sussex. Our newest location provides an exciting opportunity for us to expand our local offering to clients and for individuals with a wealth of insurance experience or a passion for the industry to join our team.”

Joe Clarke, Branch Director, Corporate & Commercial, Howden UK and Ireland

“We’re ready to speak with budding and established talent who’d like to be part of the largest UK insurance broker*, and one of the top five employee-owned businesses in the country by headcount."

