The bank announced on Tuesday (March 15) that it aims to shut a further 69 branches across the country in 2022 after it axed 82 last year.

The East Grinstead branch is set to close on August 2, the Burgess Hill branch shuts on September 13 and the Uckfield branch will close on August 11.

“The way people bank is changing – something the pandemic has accelerated,” said Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC UK’s branch network.

The HSBC branch in Burgess Hill is set to close on September 13. Picture: Google Street View.

She said HSBC’s branches continue to support people with ‘more complex banking needs’ but the way the bank does this has evolved with the addition of banking hubs, community pop ups and the use of the Post Office network.

“Rather than a one-size fits all branch approach, it’s an approach built around the way different customers are choosing to bank in different areas,” she said.

Jackie added: “We know that the majority of our customers have a preference to do much of their day-to-day banking online or via mobile, so we’re removing locations where we have another branch nearby, and where there is a significant reduction in customers using face-to-face branch servicing.

“This will enable us to invest in locations where our customers are continuing to utilise the branch network, including updating technology and refurbishing branches.”

HSBC UK said their new branch approach would include a broader range of local support like community pop-ups, new integrated self-service machines and colleague-assisted digital support for customers.

HSBC UK added that customers’ preference for mobile and online banking had accelerated during the Covid pandemic with fewer than half of the bank’s customers using the branch network.