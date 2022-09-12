Huge accolade for East Sussex brewery

Daniel Tapper, Robin Head-Fourman and Katerina Turkova - pic by Sam Harris

Parade IPA created by Beak Brewery in Lewes stars in World’s Greatest Beers, a new title published by Camra (Campaign for Real Ale) Books.

Compiled by eight authors, influencers and industry experts, the book shines a spotlight on 250 beers from across the UK, Europe and the United States, as well as outer regions such as Australia, Japan, Kenya and South Africa.

Claire Bullen, one of the book's authors, said: “How lucky for Beak’s neighbours to live near such a brewery, one that indulges its creative yen with a continuous stream of one-off releases, but which balances that with a core range that favours exceptional hoppy styles.

“A highlight is Parade IPA: made with Citra, Mosaic, and Idaho 7 hops, and fermented with London Fog yeast, it is juicy with notes of melon, bubblegum, and mango, full-bodied with a touch of sweetness, but never unbalanced.”

Beak founder Daniel Tapper, who launched the brewery during the 2020 national lockdown, said: “We've always been proud of our flagship beer but to have our opinions validated by some of the world's most respected drinks writers has been incredible.

"We're now getting more orders than ever for the beer and have tripled production over the last year, with cases sent as far afield as Belgium, Sweden, France, Germany and Japan. Fortunately, locals can try the beer brewery-fresh.

“We are a small independent brewery and taproom in the historic brewing town of Lewes. We love making everything from hop-forward IPAs and best bitters to saisons and imperial stouts.

"We also have a mixed fermentation project centered around a 5,000 litre oak foudre, which we use to create beers that showcase ingredients from the surrounding South Downs National Park, including native hops, wild yeast strains and grain grown just down the road."