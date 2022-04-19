Hundreds of Eastbourne residents form protest group against hotel development plans

A planning application was refused last year to change the ground floor of the Bay Hotel into a convenience store.

If approved, the development would remove the hotel bar/restaurant area, include a rear extension, and see changes to the front elevation. The rooms above would still be used for hotel guests.

However, now the planning inspectorate has received notice of a planning appeal against the refusal. This appeal closed for comments on March 18 and is now awaiting a result.

Bay Hotel development protests

The group introduction says, “Our village doesn’t need a Co-op or any other supermarket.”

It goes on to list reasons it is against the development, saying ‘traffic is a nightmare’, ‘parking is a nightmare’, concerns about rubbish blowing around, road safety, and other stores in and around Pevensey Bay being adequate.

Group member Barbara Barton said, “My main objection is that large delivery lorries will cause a safety hazard on that corner and a blockage that will create a back up around the whole village with no route around for drivers and emergency vehicles.

“I’ve repeatedly pointed out that the loading bay the applicant needs will overhang the double yellow lines by three meters. Basically, there is no room around the whole Bay Hotel for an 11-metre loading bay without going three meters into the double yellow lines.

“That surely can’t be right to allow the planning on condition that an 11-metre loading bay is provided that cannot safely be provided?”

She said this would cause people to get stuck getting out the village.

Barbara said, “It’s bad enough in the village as it is, but just about bearable.”

In the applicant’s final rebuttal, it says there is no evidence to show this will happen.

The rebuttal says, “The proposed loading bay is provided by removing one parking space and a section of existing double yellow line – hence, it will not overhang, but replace the section which is referred.

“Cars will adjust their path and alignment around the bend accordingly to avoid the clearly marked loading bay, or delivery vehicle if situated within, and there is clearly sufficient space to do so, as a 12.0m length bus has been demonstrated to pass with no issue.”

Barbara says there’s also an issue of parking for hotel guests, as they won’t be allowed to use the car park from 9am-9pm. As a hotel with 17 rooms, that’s potentially 17 vehicles with nowhere to park during the day.

To this the rebuttal says, “Hotel guests will be made aware that they will be required to park their cars within the Sea Road car park during daytime hours but are permitted to park their cars on site overnight between the hours of 9pm and 9am.

“In summary, it can be concluded that the majority of the comments are subjective and anecdotal on the possible outcomes of the proposed change of use, but without substantial or verifiable evidence.

“ADL Traffic & Highways Engineering have provided the necessary assessments and justifications to demonstrate that the traffic, parking and delivery impacts will not be severe, and ESCC Highways do not object to the proposals.”

Barbara added, “It makes one question what and who is the planning system there for? It’s certainly doesn’t seem to be to provide any level of protection of quality of life for existing residents, their visitors and businesses.”