Hundreds of people attended a successful inaugural showcase to celebrate all that the digital community in Eastbourne has to offer.

Eastbourne DigiFest, organised by Chalk Eastbourne, showed off the town’s tech talent and gave visitors the opportunity to chat with digital professionals, make new connections, find work opportunities, and build partnerships.

The day, held at the Welcome Building on Friday September 22, was designed to offer something for everyone, regardless of the level of technical expertise.

Organisers Chalk Eastbourne – a business-led initiative started in 2020 and run by custom software specialists Switchplane - hope the event will mark the start of a push to grow the total of digital jobs in Eastbourne to 10,000.

Speakers included Will Callaghan from TechResort, Phil Jones from Wired Sussex, Charlie Mercer from COADEC, Ethan Brierley from TrueLayer, Adam Wallis from PRG, Grace Prior from Diverse Sussex/Silicon Brighton, Dan Wallman from Technative Digital, Kim Byford from Talent Accelerator, Donna Harfield from ESCG, Lewis Hobden from Switchplane and Russ Miles. The compere will be Garry James.There were also workshops covering everything from sector studies to diversity in tech, talks, exhibitions, and networking opportunities.

Sarah Cronk, one of the DigiFest event organisers, said: “The day was absolutely fantastic. It was the first ever DigiFest and it went even better than we had

hoped. Not only did hundreds of people visit the Welcome Building throughout the day to listen to talks, attend workshops and network, but the event also launched our aim to establish digital as a third sector after hospitality and tourism.

“Eastbourne DigiFest is not just about celebrating the thriving digital sector in our town, but also about supporting its growth and contributing to the local economy. We believe events like this can help to achieve this goal by bringing together businesses, professionals, and students to showcase the best of what our town has to offer.

“Thank you to all who were involved in the day, from sponsors and supporters to exhibitors and attendees. Everyone pulled together for the greater good of the local digital sector and Eastbourne, which is what we have been trying to build with our Chalk Eastbourne community. We are hoping that this year’s DigiFest will be the first of many.”

Josh Babarinde OBE, the town’s prospective parliamentary candidate for the Lib Dems who took part in a fireside chat on the day with Amali de Alwis, said: “Eastbourne’s DigiFest proved to the whole region that our town is bursting full of tech talent and innovation and that we are a leading destination for digital companies and jobs.

“Massive congratulations to local tech firm Switchplane for leading the organising of DigiFest. It was an honour to support them and their team over the last few months and I was delighted to speak at the event as a former tech entrepreneur myself.”

