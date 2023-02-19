It’s National Drink Wine Day today (Saturday, February 18) and we’ve complied a handy list of vineyards across East and West Sussex.
Sussex is a real hotspot for quality vineyards and this gallery lists 11 of the best in no particular order, according to tripadvisor.co.uk.
A writer at nationaldaycalendar.com said moderate wine drinking has some health benefits, like lowering the risk of stroke. They said: “Drinking wine includes other benefits as well. When paired with the right meal, it enhances the flavours of spices, fruits, and sauces.”
1. Ridgeview Wine Estate
Ridgeview Wine Estate is at Ditchling Common on Fragbarrow Lane. A spokesperson said: "Founded in 1995 by Mike and Chris Roberts and now second generation family owned, Ridgeview is dedicated to creating world class sparkling wines. We are a purpose-driven business with sustainability at our core."
Photo: Google Street View
2. Hidden Spring Vineyard
Hidden Spring Vineyard is on Vines Cross Road in Horam. A spokesperson said: "We offer wine tastings, tours, gifts and gift vouchers, plus a gorgeous sun deck overlooking the vines. The tour-and-tasting experiences can be booked online through our website or on the phone. We look forward to welcoming you to the vineyard."
Photo: Google Street View
3. Nutbourne Vineyards
Nutbourne Vineyards is in Gay Street, Pulborough. It is a single estate vineyard with winery, windmill and self-guided trail for visitors. The Gladwin Family have been producing wine at Nutbourne for 30 years.
Photo: Google Street View
4. Bluebell Vineyard Estates
Bluebell Vineyard Estates is at Glenmore Farm, Slider's Lanen, Furner's Green, Uckfield. It is situated between the Bluebell Steam Railway and the Sheffield Park and Garden. The vineyard is one of the UK's best sparkling wine producers and was established in 2005.
Photo: Google Street View