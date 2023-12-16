2 . Lime Squeezy

Lime Squeezy in South Street, Chichester, closed its doors in January 2023 after opening in the former Wahaca site in May 2021. The Thai restaurant was set up by Pranee Laurillard who founded Giggling Squid and was looking into a new venture. The owners posted to its Facebook page: “It’s with great sadness that we announce the closure of our Lime Squeezy restaurant in Chichester as of January 9. It’s been a great journey and we want to thank all who visited us and shared our passion for Southeast Asian food. We hope this is not a goodbye…we’ve got a few plans bubbling!” Photo: Google Street View