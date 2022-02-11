It’s not just colourful flowers that look good in a garden either, and many garden centres also sell a variety of beautiful ornaments that you can install any time of the year.

With this in mind we’ve had a look at 12 of the best garden centres in the Horsham and Mid Sussex districts, according to their ratings on Google reviews.

The results are not listed in any order of quality and show the Google ratings as of Friday (February 11, 2022).

1. Camelia Botnar Garden Centre Camelia Botnar Garden Centre is in Littleworth Lane, Horsham, and has 4.4 stars from 481 Google reviews. Reviewers have called it 'a real gem of a place' with one saying: "Lovely place, fabulous toasties and hot chocolate, such helpful staff." The five-acre centre has plants, shrubs and trees.

2. Notcutts Garden Pride Notcutts Garden Pride is in Common Lane, Ditchling, and has an overall rating of 4.2 from 356 Google reviews. "One of the very best garden centres in Sussex," said one reviewer. "Plenty of variety, great plants and other goods. Lovely new restaurant, great food and service."

3. Old Barn Garden Centre Old Barn Garden Centre is in Worthing Road, Dial Post, Horsham, and has 4.4 stars from 527 Google reviews. "Great place for coffee and home made cakes and meals," said one reviewer. Another said they were 'really impressed' and that the garden centre had 'lovely plants, gifts, cafe and a kids play area'.

4. Pulborough Garden Centre Pulborough Garden Centre is in Stopham Road in Pulborough. It has 4.2 stars out of five from 182 Google reviews. One reviewer said they had a 'wonderful selection of seasonal outdoor plants'. They added: "I picked up some crafting bits for the kids, books and decorations for a great price."