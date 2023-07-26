In pictures: Demolition work continues at the Royal Albion Hotel on Brighton seafront
Demolition work has continued at the Royal Albion Hotel on Brighton seafront as the council aims to finish within three weeks.
A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove City Council had said: “Our Building Control Team are on site and contractors will begin the demolition of the damaged section of the building as soon as possible. We’re anticipating the demolition will take two to three weeks.
“UK Power Networks and Southern Gas networks are on scene to ensure that that all electrical and gas are isolated and made safe prior to any work progressing."
Page 1 of 3