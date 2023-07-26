NationalWorldTV
In pictures: Demolition work continues at the Royal Albion Hotel on Brighton seafront

Demolition work has continued at the Royal Albion Hotel on Brighton seafront as the council aims to finish within three weeks.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 14:06 BST

Demolition work had started last week following the fire on July 15.

A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove City Council had said: “Our Building Control Team are on site and contractors will begin the demolition of the damaged section of the building as soon as possible. We’re anticipating the demolition will take two to three weeks.

“UK Power Networks and Southern Gas networks are on scene to ensure that that all electrical and gas are isolated and made safe prior to any work progressing."

