Demolition work has begun at the Birling Gap Café at the Birling Gap Hotel.

The Birling Gap Hotel sought to partially demolish its buildings due to the cliff erosion ‘meaning a section of the building needs to be demolished this year.’

Pictures show demolition works already taking place at the café located on site.

The Birling Gap Hotel is situated within the property known as Crowlink, Birling Gap and Belle Tout all of which is under the ownership of the National Trust.

The areas which are planned to be demolished are the old food and beverage counter and servery area, customer seating area and staff offices and welfare room, including the link passage.

The hot water out and return pipes that currently run through the staff block, which are due for demolition, if approved

These pipes would be re routed prior to demolition works commencing to ensure the heating system is operational throughout.

