The Jolly Tanners in Handcross Road, Staplefield, has appeared on rightmove.co.uk for £895,000.

The property is being marketed by GPS Business Sales, Eastbourne.

The description on Rightmove said the freehold pub has ‘extensive grounds including trade gardens, patio, private garden, car park and planning permission for a large conservatory at the rear’.

It is located in a village setting close to both Haywards Heath and Horsham.

The two-storey building dates back to the early 19th century with outbuildings for storage and a garage.

The side and rear has patio trade areas and there is a large trade garden too, as well as a private garden and a kitchen garden.

The car park has space for about 16 cars and the outline planning permission for a large conservatory can be viewed at midsussex.gov.uk (DM/21/1774).

The owners’ accommodation includes four bedrooms, a lounge, an office and a bathroom.

