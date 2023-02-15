A fascinating new BBC tool has revealed the many changes to Mid Sussex’s high streets since the Covid pandemic of 2020.
It shows that shopping areas near postcode RH164LA in Haywards Heath have seen a drop in retail. Middy readers can find out more by reading the article here.
In this picture gallery, we take a look at some of the great businesses that have opened in the area since then.
1. Francisco Lounge
This vibrant restaurant opened at 90/92 South Road, Haywards Heath, on October 19, 2022. It serves brunch, sandwiches, burgers, mains, salads, tapas, sides, puddings, and cakes, as well as a variety of drinks.
Photo: Lawrence Smith
2. Alchemy
The wellbeing gift shop Alchemy opened in Burgess Hill at the former site of Headmasters The Barbers. Sophie Boulderstone opened the shop at 10 Cyprus Road on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The store sells plants, lotions, potions, and handmade candles.
Photo: Sophie Boulderstone
3. Paws On Track
Paws On Track, an independent pet shop, opened at unit 13 of The Orchards, Haywards Heath, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. It offers all-natural pet food and treats and is a business venture from dog trainer Jacqui Wingfield.
Photo: Steve Robards
4. Mama Fit
Young Hurstpierpoint entrepreneur Eliot Rogers, who sold drinks at Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding, opened a women-only gym and cafe in the heart of Burgess Hill in 2021. The two-storey business serves takeaway coffees and food. Activities include yoga sessions, self-defence classes, HIIT circuits and zumba.
Photo: Steve Robards