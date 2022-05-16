This year’s event at the Haywards Heath shopping centre was in aid of Chestnut Tree House and saw footfall peak at 22,000.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies MP opened the fundraiser, followed by Harlands School Choir.

The staging area was then full all day with fabulous singers and dancers.

BPM Dance Academy held street dance battles and the Carey School of Irish Dancing had two of their members performing.

These two came seventh and 14th in the world championships and both dazzled the crowds with their abilities.

Centre manager Nicola Bird said: “The Orchards sincerely thanks everyone who gave up their time, especially local resident Malcolm Thorpe who has been the charity's biggest supporter and Rebecca Stevens' Fit Steps who raised £1,400.

"The talent we have here in Haywards Heath continues to amaze us.

“Although final figures aren't in yet, we believe we raised just shy of £4,000.”

1. Transforming Tomorrow The Orchards shopping centre in Haywards Heath held its annual fundraiser, Transforming Tomorrow, on Saturday, May 14 Photo: Orchards Shopping Centre Photo Sales

2. Transforming Tomorrow The Orchards shopping centre in Haywards Heath held its annual fundraiser, Transforming Tomorrow, on Saturday, May 14 Photo: Orchards Shopping Centre Photo Sales

3. Transforming Tomorrow The Orchards shopping centre in Haywards Heath held its annual fundraiser, Transforming Tomorrow, on Saturday, May 14 Photo: Orchards Shopping Centre Photo Sales

4. Transforming Tomorrow The Orchards shopping centre in Haywards Heath held its annual fundraiser, Transforming Tomorrow, on Saturday, May 14 Photo: Orchards Shopping Centre Photo Sales