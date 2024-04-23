Family-run Jones Coffee Co. launched its partnership with the Worthing-based charity having long admired its work providing artistic experiences for people with learning disabilities.

Katie Jones, co-owner at the independent coffee shop, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the amazing Superstar Arts and are also very grateful to them for providing some lovely artwork for our walls.

"We’ve been big fans of them for a while now, having seen their very recognisable art online and in a few other places locally.”

All art pieces by Superstar Arts are available for sale, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the charity. Also available is a range of the charity's retail items, such as postcards, felt brooches and notebooks.

Kiran Harrison, lead performance practitioner at Superstar Arts, said: “We are very excited that some of our wonderful team’s art will be up on the walls at Jones Coffee Co. It provides a more permanent place for the art to be on display, and enables a showcase of what is some really brilliant and individual creative pieces.”

Hannah Poole is a fan of Vincent Van Gogh and Edgar Degas and particularly likes the colours they use.

She said: "t makes me feel very proud to see my work hanging in Jones Coffee Co. When I am making art myself it makes me feel focused and calm, and when I look at the art I have made I feel proud and happy."

Georgia Voisey says art makes her feel 'really happy'. She developed an interest at school and still has her first painting, a ladybird, hanging in her hall.

Lucy Buckman is inspired by Henri Matisse and also sells her art at SOLD in Shoreham. She developed her skills in art and drawing while doing her GCSEs.

Katie said the Superstars create some fantastically individual artwork, as the charity allows them to develop their own inspirational and unique ideas.

Work by a number of other Worthing artists is also available in the shop, the majority celebrating local landmarks and nature.

Jones Coffee Co. in Chapel Road, Worthing, offers coffee with a range of sweet treats, sourdough toasties and light bites. It will soon be launching a summer menu of seasonal coffees and other drinks.

1 . Jones Coffee Co. Kiran Harrison, lead performance practitioner at Superstar Arts, left, with the artists outside Jones Coffee Co. Photo: Jones Coffee Co.

2 . Jones Coffee Co. A painting by Lucy Buckman, who is inspired by Henri Matisse Photo: Jones Coffee Co.

3 . Jones Coffee Co. A selection of the artists' work at Jones Coffee Co. in Worthing Photo: Jones Coffee Co.

4 . Jones Coffee Co. A range of the Superstar Arts retail items, such as postcards, felt brooches and notebooks, is available at Jones Coffee Co. Photo: Jones Coffee Co.