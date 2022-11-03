The new, modern store off Stane Street will create around 40 new jobs for the local community and following the discounter’s recent wage increase, new starters will be paid the highest rate of any UK supermarket.

The new store features the supermarket’s famous in-store bakery, customer toilets with baby changing facilities and ample parking for cars and bicycles.

The store opening times are between 8am - 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, James Mitchell, said: “It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome everyone into our new store in Billingshurst.

"We have received overwhelming support from local residents, and we would like to thank all those who have played a part in delivering this new store. We now look forward to serving our multi-award winning products to everyone within the local community.”

1. Billingshurst Lidl New Lidl store in Billingshurst Photo: o3p Photo Sales

