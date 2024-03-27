Inspire to raise money for St Catherine's Hospice

St Catherine’s Hospice have been named as Inspire Estate Agent's charity of the year for 2024.
By Warren FiveashContributor
Published 27th Mar 2024, 10:33 GMT
The charity won a vote on Inspire’s Facebook page against other worthwhile causes including Crawley Open House and Golden Lion Children’s Trust.

Operations Manager, Laura Williams-Wynn said: “We are honoured to support this great cause and look forward to partnering with St Catherine’s Hospice to make a positive impact in the local community.”

Last year Inspire raised £1,603 for chosen charity, Pitt Hopkins UK, which supports families of children born with Pitt Hopkins – a rare genetic syndrome which can include learning difficulties and seizures.

Inspire Estate Agents on Tilgate ParadeInspire Estate Agents on Tilgate Parade
Inspire Estate Agents on Tilgate Parade

The Inspire team undertook a series of fundraising activities including turning the office into a Santa’s grotto for two days as well as a team run in Tilgate Park.

To find out more visit inspireestates.co.uk.

