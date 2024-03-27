Inspire to raise money for St Catherine's Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity won a vote on Inspire’s Facebook page against other worthwhile causes including Crawley Open House and Golden Lion Children’s Trust.

Operations Manager, Laura Williams-Wynn said: “We are honoured to support this great cause and look forward to partnering with St Catherine’s Hospice to make a positive impact in the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year Inspire raised £1,603 for chosen charity, Pitt Hopkins UK, which supports families of children born with Pitt Hopkins – a rare genetic syndrome which can include learning difficulties and seizures.

Inspire Estate Agents on Tilgate Parade

The Inspire team undertook a series of fundraising activities including turning the office into a Santa’s grotto for two days as well as a team run in Tilgate Park.