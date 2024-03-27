Inspire to raise money for St Catherine's Hospice
The charity won a vote on Inspire’s Facebook page against other worthwhile causes including Crawley Open House and Golden Lion Children’s Trust.
Operations Manager, Laura Williams-Wynn said: “We are honoured to support this great cause and look forward to partnering with St Catherine’s Hospice to make a positive impact in the local community.”
Last year Inspire raised £1,603 for chosen charity, Pitt Hopkins UK, which supports families of children born with Pitt Hopkins – a rare genetic syndrome which can include learning difficulties and seizures.
The Inspire team undertook a series of fundraising activities including turning the office into a Santa’s grotto for two days as well as a team run in Tilgate Park.
To find out more visit inspireestates.co.uk.