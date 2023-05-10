Instagram influencers will be joining Warriors of Warmth in Worthing for a charity project that will give young people an insight into the plumbing and heating industry.

Warriors of Warmth is looking forward to helping 2nd Worthing Scout Group

Volunteers provide free plumbing and heating to charities as part of the project to fight fuel poverty across the country and after putting in an offer to Scouts UK, they agreed to help 2nd Worthing Scout Group.

A group of heating engineers will be installing a boiler free of charge in the group's headquarters, in Bruce Avenue, on Saturday, May 13, from 9am.

Organiser Paul Hull, managing director at The Commercia Group, is offering an opportunity for young people interested in plumbing and heating apprenticeships to join them.

He said: "At Warriors of Warmth, we are all volunteers doing charity projects around the UK. We put a shout out to the Scouts and Worthing came up as a suitable project.

"We will be installing a new boiler for free and improving the heating system and the carbon footprint. We have guys coming from all over the UK, including some well-known people from Instagram, who are giving their time for free.

"It is a great cause. What I am trying to do is to get some apprentices down to take a look and maybe have a go, to get some interest and try to encourage a bit of positivity.

"We have got quite a bit to do here and we want to maximise the potential. Come and meet Flexigas, Heat Engineer Software Ltd, EPH Controls and ViperGas. Apprentices are very welcome, or if your daughter or son are thinking about becoming a plumbing and heating engineer."