Interior designer creates unique networking group for Sussex architects, designers, craftspeople and artisans

An interior designer who has worked in the industry for almost three decades has launched a first-of-its-kind exclusive networking group for the finest architects, designers, craftspeople, and other skilled artisans from across Sussex to join.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on 18 September, House of Cybele is a unique creative collective that celebrates and fosters the specialist talents and skills people have to construct and enhance residential and commercial properties. It was established following personal experience that founder Jennifer Anderson Haysom regularly saw while running her two design businesses – Anderson Haysom Design and Bluebird Interiors.

Named Metro Bank 2024 South East Entrepreneur of the Year and a member of The Guild of Master Craftsmen, Jennifer works on residential and commercial projects across south east England. Frequently employed alongside a trusty myriad of talented builders, architects, and craftspeople, it became apparent that there was not a dedicated space where these specialists could come together to freely exchange concepts, ignite inspiration, and collaborate on innovative ventures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further research by the charity Heritage Crafts has also highlighted that 62 specialist artisan crafts are currently at risk of permanently dying out without proper support from the building and interior design industry. Skills such as stained-glass window-making and silk weaving are endangered, making the establishment of this creative coalition even more vital and urgent.

House of Cybele founder, Jennifer Anderson Haysom

House of Cybele meet-ups take place at architecturally impressive venues across the south east, and September’s event will be at the oldest hotel in the UK – the Old Ship Hotel in Brighton. The venue also features two Grade II listed Regency ballrooms, and guests will receive a behind-the-scenes tour, which includes viewing its historic cellars.

The September event also features sector-related expert talks for guests to gain insight and ignite inspiration, and an exhibition area showcasing the work of speakers and two charities that House of Cybele is supporting on an ongoing basis via promotion and fundraising. United in Design delivers equal opportunity pathways into the interior design industry for people from black, Asian, ethnic minority, and socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds. And Heritage Crafts celebrates, supports, and safeguards traditional craft skills. Lunch and plenty of networking opportunities to build connections is also provided throughout the afternoon.

Jennifer Anderson Haysom comments: “It’s a huge privilege to be able to support the skilled industries that I feel so passionate about and have worked alongside all my working life. I believe House of Cybele’s unique and exclusive networking platform creates valuable connections and opportunities for many types of businesses, especially those skilled specialists who are perhaps accidentally forgotten about and at risk, and who need a place to grow strong partnerships.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £55 and if interested in joining either complete the contact form on houseofcybele.co.uk or email [email protected] Each enquiry will be vetted before entry and payment is accepted. Further information is also available on House of Cybele’s LinkedIn page, Facebook page and Instagram page @houseofcybele_