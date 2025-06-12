Introducing EVOLVE [25] - the South of England’s biggest industry-wide tech summit lands in Brighton this July

Silicon Brighton proudly presents EVOLVE [25], the largest industry-wide tech summit in the South of England, taking place at the iconic Brighton Dome (Friday 4th July 2025). This one-day event is set to become a milestone in the UK’s technology landscape, bringing together the brightest minds and most innovative ideas from across the country in the heart of the UK’s very own Silicon Valley – Silicon Brighton.

From 9am, attendees will explore a packed agenda of 30 sessions across three stages, live workshops, and a headline-making ‘Dragon’s Den’-style pitch competition in partnership with Imperial Business School (London) – offering founders a direct path into their prestigious Entrepreneur Scheme.

EVOLVE [25] is more than a summit – it is a future-shaping platform designed to match innovation with opportunity uniting; Tech professionals and innovators; Startup founders and venture capitalists; Tech-savvy Millennials and Gen Z leaders; and STEM students and educators. Whether you are scaling a startup, launching a product, investing in innovation, or entering the tech industry, EVOLVE [25] is the place to connect, learn, and grow.

Grace Prior, Co-Founder, Silicon Brighton says; "When you bring everyone in the industry together—from students to senior professionals, entrepreneurs to educators—you unlock a powerhouse of talent and creativity that drives the future forward. Working in collaboration is a unique feature of this buoyant Brighton technology scene and our mission is cementing the city of Brighton and Hove as the outstanding hub of technological innovation in the country."

Attendees will hear from globally recognised leaders in technology, AI, entrepreneurship, blockchain, education and beyond, with speakers and panels that shape the future, including:

• Seed Legals – Anthony Rose, Founder

• UK Space Agency – Katherine Courtney, Former CEO

• Microsoft – Jack Tracey

• Brandwatch, Accenture, AWS, Attercop, Sony, Tillo, Sussex AI, Hyve, and many others

Panels will explore how technology is transforming every industry—from finance and healthcare to media, retail and education—and what that means for UK businesses today and tomorrow.

EVOLVE [25] is powered by Silicon Brighton, a non-profit collective established in 2019 and led by Grace Prior and Steve Rackley, who are on a mission to grow the region into a tech hub and AI Centre of Excellence. The Silicon Brighton community is a thriving tech eco-system and represents:

• 40+ tech and digital user groups

• 100+ businesses

• 20,000+ professionals and students

• A thriving ecosystem of startups, educators, innovators and leaders