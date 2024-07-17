Irwin Mitchell celebrates Brighton launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Irwin Mitchell has celebrated opening in Brighton as it looks to grow further in the South of England.

The event, was attended by a number of local businesses as well as ex Brighton football manager Chris Hughton and Delroy Corinaldi from the Black Footballers Partnership.

The team at Irwin Mitchell Brighton can advise and support individuals, businesses and business owners, families and trustees across the full spectrum of their legal needs, including individual and family services such estate and tax planning, wills and probate, property law, family law, public law and personal injury, and business services such as employment, real estate, corporate, commercial, restructuring & insolvency, civil and commercial litigation.

Rose Macfarlane, Partner at Irwin Mitchell said: “It’s been great to officially launch our presence in Brighton by bringing together local businesses, our friends and contacts from across our professional networks to celebrate.".

Rose leads the Brighton Private Client team providing wealth structuring, business owner succession & exit planning, wills and probate and estate & tax planning for high -high-net-worth business owners, individuals and their families. She added: “We are excited to build a strong presence in Brighton and surrounding area as a leading provider of legal services for individuals and businesses alike.”

Andrew Walker, Partner at Irwin Mitchell leading the Business Services Group for Irwin Mitchell in Brighton said “We recognise the thriving business community already in Sussex, where we already have two offices, and the addition of a further office in Brighton allows us to continue to support local businesses and institutions with even more focus on providing legal solutions for them locally along with our ability, as a national law firm, to supplement a strength in depth not always currently available”.”

Sam Thomas of County Business Clubs and Sussex Business Times said:

“The Irwin Mitchell launch event was a fantastic evening, with so many of the business community in attendance and a great opportunity to network. I really enjoyed hearing from partners Andrew Walker and Rose Macfarlane who shared some really interesting data highlighting what a forward thinking, inclusive and diverse firm Irwin Mitchell are, especially in relation to closing the gender pay gap. It is great to see a firm the size of Irwin Mitchell launch here in Brighton and look forward to working with them and seeing their growth within the local business community”.

In the South, the firm already has offices in Gatwick, Chichester and Southampton as well as London and Reading. Opening in Brighton takes Irwin Mitchell’s office locations to 18 across the UK and follows successful new office openings in Cardiff and Liverpool in 2022.

The national law firm has taken office space at Mocatta House, Trafalgar Place, just a short walk from the train station.