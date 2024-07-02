Irwin Mitchell solicitor awarded prestigious STEP Excellence Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Irwin Mitchell solicitor Claire Taylor, who is based at the firm’s Chichester office, has been awarded a STEP Excellence award for the Advanced Certificate in the Administration of Trusts (England & Wales).

STEP is the global professional association for practitioners who specialise in family inheritance and succession planning. STEP works to improve public understanding of the issues families face in this area and promotes education and high professional standards among its members.

STEP runs these awards annually to recognise the top scoring students at distinction level in each of the STEP exams worldwide. Claire was given the excellence award for her top score in the 2023 sitting of the exam.

Commenting on her award appointment, Claire said: “I am delighted to have been awarded the excellence award for my top score.

"My goal, and that of the firm, is to achieve the best results for our clients and lead the way in the private client space. Studying for and broadening my technical knowledge in the administration of trusts helps me to continue to be at the forefront of best practice in this area.