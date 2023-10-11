Irwin Mitchell solicitor elected to prestigious global STEP Committee

Irwin Mitchell senior associate solicitor Samantha Ewing, who works across the firm’s London and Chichester offices, has been elected as a committee member of the Society of Trusts and Estate Practitioners (STEP) Contentious Trusts and Estates Global SIG Steering Committee.

STEP is the global professional association for practitioners who specialise in family inheritance and succession planning. STEP works to improve public understanding of the issues families face in this area and promotes education and high professional standards among its members.The Contentious Trusts and Estates Global SIG Steering Committee focuses on international trust and estate jurisprudence while promoting best practice in avoiding, or dealing with, contentious trust and estate disputes and trustee litigation.

Commenting on her appointment, Samantha said: “I am delighted to be joining the STEP Contentious Trusts and Estates Global Steering Committee. My goal, and that of the firm, is to achieve the best results for our clients and lead the way in the private client space. Being a part of this global committee will help me to continue to be at the forefront of best practice in this area.

“STEP is a vital part of upholding excellence in the private client industry, so I am extremely proud to be on the committee.”

Samantha Ewing Irwin Mitchell