Irwin Mitchell solicitor elected to prestigious global STEP Committee
and live on Freeview channel 276
STEP is the global professional association for practitioners who specialise in family inheritance and succession planning. STEP works to improve public understanding of the issues families face in this area and promotes education and high professional standards among its members.The Contentious Trusts and Estates Global SIG Steering Committee focuses on international trust and estate jurisprudence while promoting best practice in avoiding, or dealing with, contentious trust and estate disputes and trustee litigation.
Commenting on her appointment, Samantha said: “I am delighted to be joining the STEP Contentious Trusts and Estates Global Steering Committee. My goal, and that of the firm, is to achieve the best results for our clients and lead the way in the private client space. Being a part of this global committee will help me to continue to be at the forefront of best practice in this area.
“STEP is a vital part of upholding excellence in the private client industry, so I am extremely proud to be on the committee.”
STEP has recently launched an online and on demand CPD Learning Course on contentious estates, giving practitioners the tools to enable them to deal more effectively with contentious estates work and ultimately avoid or mitigate stress for their clients. The course content has been specially developed by experts in this field including Irwin Mitchell’s Director of Legal Services for Private Client Services, Paula Myers.