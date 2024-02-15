Irwin Mitchell to open Brighton office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the South, the firm already has offices in Chichester and Southampton as well as London and Gatwick. Opening in Brighton takes Irwin Mitchell’s office locations to 18 across the UK and follows successful new office openings in Cardiff and Liverpool in 2022.

The national law firm is taking office space at Mocatta House, Trafalgar Place, just a short walk from the train station.

Irwin Mitchell operates hybrid working where colleagues work depending on their clients’ needs and the new office will be set up to allow for meeting with clients and collaborative working.

Last summer a joint report by Irwin Mitchell and Cebr named Brighton’s fast-growing economy and highly skilled workforce as the most attractive location outside of London for foreign investors looking to inject billions of pounds into the UK.

The law firm believes the Brighton market will be particularly attracted to its offer for high-net-worth individuals. Irwin Mitchell is a top tier firm for family law and private client work including both contentious and non-contentious will, trust and estates work. The firm also has a financial planning and wealth management team.

Craig Marshall, Group Chief Executive at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Opening in Brighton complements our existing strong presence in the south coast and provides another link into an important community for our growth plans. We know the economy here is thriving and our full-service offer means we’re well placed to help fast-growing businesses, individuals with a high-net-worth and those who have suffered serious injuries or illness.”