It would be a ‘real tragedy’ to demolish Eastbourne’s TJ Hughes building, report says

SAVE Britain’s Heritage (SBH) campaigns to rescue old buildings in the UK.

The recent report by Hattie Llyod focuses on department store buildings including the TJ Hughes site in Terminus Road.

SBH said, “Britain’s department stores are facing an existential crisis thanks to the pandemic and rapidly changing shopping patterns.

TJ Hughes in Eastbourne

“This up-to-the-minute report documents some of the country’s finest examples, the threats they face – and what can be done to rescue and reinvent them for the 21st century.

“Department stores make up some of the finest and most socially significant buildings on British high streets.

“Designed to impress and inspire, they are of great architectural merit, and stand as a monument to the historic prosperity of their town.

“They are deeply connected with personal histories, as places where generations of people have gathered, worked, even celebrated their weddings.”

This is how TJ Hughes could look

The report – which looks at 46 of the UK’s most significant department store buildings – argues the ‘cathedrals of commerce’ can be ‘rescued and new uses found’.

Marcus Binney, executive president of SBH, said, “London has Fortnums, Harrods and Selfridges but all over Britain provincial cities, county towns, spas and seaside resorts boast handsome department stores built on proud corner sites or set prominently on high streets.

“Many were designed by local architects of note and founded by leading local families and all destinations in themselves.

“Yet a decade of online shopping and covid have brought an avalanche of closures. A race is now on to put life back into them. It’s a tough challenge but as Hattie Lloyd’s report shows there is hope too.”

When the report gets to TJ Hughes, it says the building was completed in 1926 as premises for Dale & Kerley, became Barker’s in the 1950s, had periods as House of Fraser and Army & Navy before TJ Hughes took over.

The report says, “With elegant rusticated pilasters, moulded cartouches and bullseye dormer windows, it makes an important contribution to the streetscape.”

The building has been vacant since May 2019 when the store closed – nearly three years ago.

The report says, “Plans have now been submitted by investors Capreon, who intend to create a ‘landmark’ building on this important corner plot that they believe will ‘enhance the conservation area’.

“Unfortunately, in their eye this means demolishing the existing landmark building, and replacing it with a bland apartment block – plans denounced by the Eastbourne Society as ‘nothing short of vandalism.’”

According to the report, ‘most parts’ of the building are in poor conditions and the options of facade retention and patchwork of interior levels aren’t possible.

It says, “There are strong arguments for preserving this building in its entirety, which occupies a prominent position close to the seafront and is congruous with the historic fabric of surrounding buildings.

“The third floor was once home to a striking dining room with stained glass skylights and an impressive dome, which are still intact. It could easily operate as a smart restaurant again.

“The irrevocable loss of this detailed and distinctive building would be a real tragedy.”