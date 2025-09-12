Italian restaurant in Hailsham announces closure

A restaurant in Hailsham has announced that it is set to close after seven years in the town.

Romeo and Juliet, an Italian restaurant located on the High Street in the town, announced that it is set to close on Friday, September 27.

In a statement released on the restaurant’s Facebook page, owners Ramses and Laura stated that the decision to close was ‘incredibly difficult’ and were ‘endlessly grateful’ to its customers.

The statement read: “This place has been more than just a restaurant, it has been a home filled with laughter, warmth and the incredible people who walked through our doors. Every dish we served carried a piece of our heart, and every smile we saw reminded us why we began this journey.

"We are endlessly grateful to our wonderful customers. Without you, none of our successes, our little triumphs, our our cherished memories would have been possible. You didn’t just dine with us, you shared your stories, your celebrations, and your trust. You became part of our family, and for that, we will be forever thankful.

"We also want to thank our amazing team, past and present, who worked tirelessly by our side. Your dedication, passion and heart made this place what it was, and we could never have done it without you.

"For those who wish to share a final meal or a heartfelt goodbye, the restaurant will remain open until September 27. We are expecting a high number of guests, so we kindly ask you to make a reservation online or by phone to ensure we can welcome you properly.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, for your support, your kindness and for letting us be a part of your lives. The journey has been unforgettable because of you, and the memories we’ve created together will be with us always.”