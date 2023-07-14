Italian restaurant in Worthing launches Christmas toy appeal to support Worthing Soup Kitchen

An Italian restaurant in Worthing has launched a Christmas toy appeal designed to give children who would otherwise not receive a present the gift they actually want.

Working with Worthing Soup Kitchen, Enzo's, in Graham Road, has set a target to raise at least £2,000 and has already received £550 from customers.

Children from the families who receive Worthing Soup Kitchen food parcels will be asked to fill in a gift tag with the present they would like to receive, to create a Christmas wish list, and the aim is to use the money raised to shop for the presents at Toy Barnhaus, in the Guildbourne Centre, to keep it local.

Enzo Postiglione, Enzo's manager, said: "We have got a big family and already we help each other but I can't see why we can't help somebody else as well. We do this from the heart to give something back and to help as much as we can. We want to help 300 children to ensure they get a magical Christmas."

Launching the Christmas toy appeal, Enzo's owner Enzo Santangelo, left, and manager Enzo Postiglione with Melanie Peters from Rocket Social Media. Picture: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

The appeal was launched at the restaurant in June. Customers receive a card giving information about the appeal and a QR code linking to JustGiving with their bill, and a portion of the profits are also being donated by the restaurant.

The appeal follows a successful charity night at Enzo's raising money for Superstar Arts and Buddy's, Worthing Mencap's drop-in centre. A two-course meal was served to 55 guests on June 20 and a raffle raised £800.

Organiser Melanie Peters, from Rocket Social Media, said: "Guests were entertained by Ivor Potter, Suspiciously Elvis, who got everyone up singing and dancing. Enzo's surprised guests by donating 50 per cent of the food processed to both charities, on top of the raffle."

Enzo Santangelo, Enzo's owner, opened the restaurant two months before the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.

He said: "We are a family-run restaurant and it’s important to us to show our family the amazing charities and people in Worthing. We had a fun evening and hope the money we raised helps and it raises the profile of the charities.

"The entertainment was fabulous fun, we can’t thank Melanie enough for all her help and support with our restaurant and introducing us to such fantastic organisations."

Melanie said the two Enzos, who are good friends, are keen to give back to the community and the idea of the Christmas appeal was to give children a present they actually want.

She added: "No child should be without a toy at Christmas. Some of the children only want a bar of chocolate, a Barbie or a soft toy."

She runs Worthing & Adur Food & Drink Group and has been in marketing for 28 years, working with many businesses in Worthing.

Melanie said: "Hospitality is very competitive in Worthing and by having events like this, not only does it raise the profile for the charities, it’s a fantastic way for businesses to get noticed. We have all ready received sole large bookings from customers from the night who had never been to Enzo's."