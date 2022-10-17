Jenny Duff outside John Lewis, Horsham

This store is a John Lewis at Home branch, with Waitrose right next door - so suited to the range of table mats and coasters. There will be a curated selection of designs available, including the new Mosaics range of place mats and coasters, plus some fun additions of Rock coasters featuring seaside towns.One customer said: “Jenny Duff's mats are beautiful. Not only are they unique, colourful and stylish, but they are also incredibly well made and are durable and timeless. I would recommend to everyone to check out the range. I have some at home but they also make fantastic presents.”.Jenny has been designing and making table mats and coasters since 1999. With her background in design and photography, Jenny has established a popular brand, selling through stores, fairs and online. As well as producing her own patterns, she works with brilliant designers to add greater choice for Happy Dining to the customer.

All the product is made exclusively in the UK from quality cork-backed, heat proof Melamine.Jenny began making the place mats after looking for some for her Mum for Christmas. On a visit to the photolab (this was back in the day before digital photography or online shopping became so popular) Jenny spotted a sign saying 'have your pictures made into mats' and the connection was made..The Great British Pop-Up offers an amazing opportunity for growing or established businesses to showcase their brand in a leading British department store, increase brand awareness, get real time customer feedback and make money at the same time.The founder of John Lewis, John Spedan Lewis, believed in experimentation and openly encouraged it. Today this ethos lives on.John Lewis at home, Horsham, Albion Way, Horsham, West Sussex RH12 1LP johnlewis.com/our-shops/horshamVisit @jennyduffmats on Instagram and Facebook