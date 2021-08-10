John Lewis to close distribution centre in Maresfield

The distribution centre is based at the Ashdown Business Park in Maresfield, outside of Uckfield

The company said 46 employees would be affected by the closure of the centre, which is located at the Ashdown Business Park just outside of Uckfield and distributes stock to shops or directly into customers’ homes.

A spokesman for John Lewis said: “We are sadly proposing to close our Customer Delivery Hub in Ashdown Park as we haven’t expanded in the South East at the rate we expected since first opening the site five years ago so the site is underused and therefore not sustainable.

“Customers living in these areas will still be able to shop with us online as their orders will be fulfilled through our other hubs.

“We are now entering a period of consultation with affected Partners.