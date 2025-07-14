Jones & Tomlin Horsham returns with a stunning new look

Jones & Tomlin, the family-owned retailer renowned for premium beds, mattresses and bedding, is proud to announce the rebranding and refurbishment of its Horsham store – bringing a fresh new look to a name locals have trusted for over 30 years.

Established in 1993, the Horsham store was previously known as Horsham Bedding Centre. Now, as part of a wider move to unify all locations under the flagship Jones & Tomlin brand, the Horsham shop has been officially rebranded, joining sister stores in Worthing and Guildford. The Chichester branch is set to follow in 2026.

While the name above the door has changed, the heart of the business hasn’t. Customers will find the same friendly, no-pressure service from a team of bedding experts passionate about helping every customer find their perfect night’s sleep. The rebrand also brings a refreshed showroom and an expanded product selection, all within the same familiar building on Medwin Walk.

The reimagined showroom spans four floors, now featuring an expanded collection of Enchanted House Beds – Jones & Tomlin’s best-selling, hand-crafted British brand – alongside new Ercol bedroom displays showcasing beautifully made wooden furniture. Customers can also discover stunning iron and brass bed frames from the Wrought Iron & Brass Bed Co., handmade on the Sandringham Estate, and enjoy a first look at the exclusive UK launch of AYA of Sweden beds, arriving later this summer. The store also boasts a return to the full Vispring catalogue and refreshed displays throughout.

The Jones & Tomlin Horsham team unveil the store's new look.

Luke Giles, Store Manager at Jones & Tomlin said: “We’re incredibly proud to unveil the new look for our Horsham store – a space that’s been at the heart of our business for over 30 years. This rebrand is about more than just a new name above the door, it’s a reflection of our continued commitment to delivering expert advice, exceptional products, and a personal, no-pressure service our customers can rely on. Whether you're updating your bedroom or transforming your sleep, now is the perfect time to visit and discover the best we have to offer.”