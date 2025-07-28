Just three days left to nominate for the Portsmouth & Chichester Apprenticeship Awards – Don’t miss out!

The 2024 awards night. Pictured is: (left) Mark Waldron, editor in chief of the Portsmouth News and (right) Mark Collins, host for the evening with the winners of the awards. Picture: Sarah Standing (241024-4114)

The countdown is on – you have until 8pm on Wednesday, 30th July to submit your nominations for the Portsmouth & Chichester Apprenticeship Awards 2025.

With just three days to go, time is running out to shine a spotlight on the apprentices, employers, mentors, and training providers driving success across our region.

This prestigious annual event headlined by The Royal Navy - features 14 award categories, designed to recognise apprentices and employers to mentors and training providers – this is your chance to gain well-deserved recognition on a regional stage.

Winning or being shortlisted for an award can be a powerful boost – raising profiles, opening doors, and reinforcing your commitment to skills and development.

Whether you're nominating yourself, a colleague, or someone you admire, now is the time to act.

Visit www.pcapprenticeshipawards.co.uk to explore the categories and submit your entry before the Tuesday 8pm deadline.

Winners will be revealed at a celebratory awards evening on Thursday 23rd October at the Portsmouth Marriott Hotel, Portsmouth, with a welcome drink at 6:45pm, followed by dinner and the ceremony – a fantastic opportunity to network, reflect, and celebrate achievement.

For any questions not answered on the website, please contact our event manager at [email protected].

Let’s honour the passion, resilience, and drive shaping the future of apprenticeships across Portsmouth & Chichester – but don’t delay. Nominations close in just three days!