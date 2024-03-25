Kingsway Care wins council-sponsored award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hove-based firm was selected as winners by Gatwick Diamond Business judges. The award was presented to Olly Carter, Founder, and Vicky Haines, Lisa James and Denise Clark by Ian Duke, Chief Executive of Crawley Borough Council.Judges’ feedback included: “Kingsway Care is a company that is positively leading the way by challenging perceptions and using innovation to deliver consistently exceptional service to its clients.

“The company has a clear strategy in place for supporting continuous improvement and future growth within the Gatwick Diamond area, underpinned by their core values which are embedded across the organisation.”

The glittering awards evening celebrated people and businesses who have shown innovation and inspiration through their work, highlighting the best of the best across the Gatwick Diamond region.

The Gatwick Diamond is home to a vast range of businesses, spanning all sectors of the economy, from household names to niche companies, and from multinationals to sole traders – many of which choose to call Crawley and Manor Royal home.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “Congratulations to Kingsway Care on winning this prestigious award.

“These awards showcase the economic strength of this region, which Crawley is proud to be a part of.”