Knill James announces promotion of Jamie Bird to Tax Partner
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jamie joined Knill James in September 2015 and, with over 15 years’ experience in tax and accounting, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role. Initially training as an accountant, Jamie then moved to specialise in Private Client Tax. He now advises clients on all aspects of taxation relating to their personal tax affairs, ranging from Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax and Inheritance Tax, to Trusts, Family Investment Companies and employee share schemes, including Enterprise Management Incentive schemes.
Nick Rawson, Joint Managing Partner of Knill James, commented: ‘Jamie's promotion to Tax Partner is a testament to his significant contribution and commitment to the firm over the past eight and a half years. His exceptional expertise, client service and leadership abilities have been instrumental in developing our tax practice such that, for the third year running, we are finalists in the prestigious Tolley’s Taxation Awards.’
Reflecting on his promotion, Jamie Bird remarked: "I am thrilled to be joining the partnership at Knill James and to continue my work with their unparalleled team of tax specialists. The tax department keeps going from strength to strength, and I look forward to continuing to deliver the best possible service to our clients and contributing to the future success of the firm."