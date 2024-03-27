Knill James team raises £3,500 for the Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After months of preparation, a group of runners from award-winning accountants Knill James are thrilled to announce they have raised an impressive £3,500 for the Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation by completing the Brighton Half Marathon.

Comprising eight team members from across the firm, the running group known as the KJ Leopards took part in the 13.1-mile race on Sunday 25th February. Their aim was to make a positive impact on the community by supporting the fantastic initiatives of the Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation.

"We are incredibly proud of the team for their dedication and perseverance in taking on the challenge of the Brighton Half Marathon and for all their fundraising efforts," said George Clayson, Business Advisory Director at Knill James and leader of the KJ Leopards. "Our support for the Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation reflects the firm's values of community engagement and commitment to making a positive difference. We extend our thanks to everyone who cheered us on and donated.”

The Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation aims to use the power of football to inspire, support, and empower individuals. The funds raised by the KJ Leopards will go towards the Foundation's various programmes aimed at promoting health and wellbeing, education, and inclusion for people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities across Sussex.

Lauren Ellis, Fundraising Manager at Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation added: "We are always so humbled by peoples' efforts to raise money for us here at the Foundation. George and his incredible team of KJ Leopards went above and beyond for us by running the half marathon, we're hugely grateful for both their physical and fundraising achievements!"