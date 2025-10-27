Kreston Reeves advises Rapidcare on sale to Danish medical technology group

Accountants, business and wealth advisers Kreston Reeves has advised the shareholders of The Koppa Company Limited, trading as Rapidcare, on its sale to the Danish medical technology group Qufora.

Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, Rapidcare is a family owned and operated UK dispensing appliance contractor, offering independent delivery of prescription medicines, medical devices and related services. It has a long-standing partnership with Qufora as part of its successful Qufora Direct service.

The Kreston Reeves team was led by Partner Sarah Ediss and assisted by James O’Leary.

Sarah Ediss said: “We have had the pleasure of working with Rapidcare founders, Julia and Kevin Constable since 2013, helping them first acquire and then grow the business. It has been a privilege to support them on this sale. The family connection will not be lost, with Mark Constable, Julia and Kevin’s son, continuing to work with Qufora.”

“We are also excited to be working with other family members on the launch of a stunning new restaurant, Orla on Lindfield busy high street.”

Julia Constable, the founder and owner of Rapidcare, said: “This marks an exciting new chapter for Rapidcare, and I’m grateful to Kreston Reeves for its support and expert guidance throughout the process. While we have a longstanding partnership with Qufora, by joining forces more formally we can build on our strengths and continue delivering the high-quality, compassionate care our patients expect and deserve.”

DMH Stallard provided legal advice to Rapidcare and Addleshaw Goddard acting for Qufora. EMC Corporate Finance provided corporate finance advice.