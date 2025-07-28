Kreston Reeves grows with new central Brighton office

Accountants, business and wealth advisers Kreston Reeves is to move to new offices in central Brighton following a prolonged period of growth in the City.

The firm will on 18 August 2025 relocate to Nile House, Nile Street in central Brighton.

Kreston Reeves in Brighton acts for a wide range of established and entrepreneurial businesses, charities and wealthy individuals across a large and inclusive range of sectors including creative media, property and construction, retail and hospitality.

The firm’s Brighton office is supported further by offices across Sussex, Kent and Central London.

Andrew Tate, Partner, Kreston Reeves, said: “This move marks a major milestone in our journey - boosting our visibility, deepening our connections with the local community and reaffirming our long-term dedication to sustainable growth and meaningful collaboration in the region.”

Alison Jones, a Partner in the Brighton office at Kreston Reeves added: “Relocating to Nile House is more than a change of address—it’s a strategic step forward that aligns with our vision for innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth in Brighton and beyond. We are really looking forward to moving back into the city and welcoming you to our new office.”

The Kreston Reeves Brighton office address:

Nile House

Nile Street

Brighton

East Sussex

BN1 1HW

Telephone numbers remain unchanged: 01273 811000.