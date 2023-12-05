Kurt J Lesker company takes top honours at the Sussex Business Awards

Local high-tech engineering company wins Large Business of the Year and Company of the Year at the Sussex Business Awards.

A high-tech engineering company from Hastings have clinched dual honours at this year’s Sussex Business Awards.

Kurt J. Lesker Company, based on the Churchfields Industrial Estate, were awarded both the Large Business of the Year and Company of the Year awards, fending off over 60 other companies.

The company is a leading global provider of vacuum technology solutions and supplies customers across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. The company specializes in manufacturing and supplying vacuum components, systems, and equipment for a wide range of applications, including electronics, optics, energy, and aerospace, helping to fulfil the company’s mission of “Enabling Technology for a Better World”.

The event, held at the Grand Hotel in Brighton and run by the Platinum Media Group, was hosted by comedian Mark Watson and was a celebration of Sussex’s business landscape with a variety of different industries represented.

With a diverse multi-cultural, multi-national team that contributes to their company’s success a highlight of this technology leader are their corporate sustainability initiatives, such as solar panel installations, an electric vehicle salary sacrifice scheme, switching to green energy sources, and having numerous sustainability events in general, along with a comprehensive wellbeing programme.