Ladymead Care Home in Albourne Road, which is run by Innocare, will officially shut its doors on Saturday, July 30.

The Care Quality Commision said that Ladymead is registered to provide nursing and residential care for up to 27 people over 65.

A Ladymead Care Home spokesperson told the Middy: “It is with sadness that Innocare have made the very difficult decision to close Ladymead Care Home.

Ladymead Care Home in Hurstpierpoint. Picture: Google Street View

“The main factor for the decision is the ever increasing difficulty with recruitment which is echoed throughout the country.

“We have worked very closely with the local authorities to ensure that all the residents have a suitable placement within the local community.”

Ladymead is a property that had been adapted to provide modern-day care facilities.