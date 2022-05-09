Laker Builders Merchants launches new Crawley shop with an official opening from Henry Smith MP

Following the acquisition of an additional unit at the Crawley branch, the team at Laker Builders Merchants have created a new spacious and brightly lit shop, offering a more welcome atmosphere.

“This new shop allows Laker to be much more retail friendly, whilst still giving our core Trade Customers the excellent service they expect from us.”

“The team has ensured that it is stocked with brands that builders and DIYers know and love. The larger unit the shop sits within, is run as a forklift free zone to prioritise on customer safety.”, says Managing Director Steve Robinson.

Henry Smith MP cutting ribbon to officially open Lakers Builders Merchants

In addition, Laker has provided improved customer access and parking for up to 12 customers, whilst completely modernising the whole branch in line with their green ethos.

Crawley MP, Henry Smith, officially opened the shop by cutting the ribbon in front of their new on-street entrance on Rutherford Way in Manor Royal.

A day of fun was created with games and challenges for customers, friends, and attendees to win prizes, all to support Laker’s 2022 nominated charity, Men’s Shed. The charity focuses on reducing isolation in men.

Household name suppliers came out in droves to support Laker on the day, including Bostik, Mannok, Crown, OX Tools, NoMorePly, TIMCO, XL Joinery, Stanley, Irwin, Cure It, Reisser and Werner were incredibly generous, donating prizes and giving extra discounts. They also donated working platforms, cement, blue tooth speakers, Amazon vouchers, toolboxes, screwdrivers and even a bottle of champagne to support the fantastic cause.

Lakers Builders Merchants open day visitors

Laker Builders Merchant is an independent builders’ merchant operating in the south of England with ambitions of innovation and growth. A member of the BMF, Laker has evolved as a ‘service first merchant’ having steadily grown and widened their portfolio.

The team at Laker pride itself on being professional, knowledgeable, responsive as well as a friendly one-stop shop.

In celebration of the new modern shop, Laker is offering up to 20% discount with all new trade accounts for the next two weeks.