Lapland among 11 new services at London Gatwick for Christmas getaways

By Matt Pole
Published 11th Dec 2024, 13:25 BST
Families looking for a magical Christmas getaway will benefit from a greater choice of flights to Lapland from London Gatwick this winter, alongside additional ski and winter sun destinations.

With 11 new services launching ahead of the Christmas holidays, passengers will have the choice of 227 destinations from 55 airlines, including additional flights to Rovaniemi and Ivalo in Finland – popular gateways to Lapland.

These new services, operated by Norwegian and British Airways respectively, will complement existing flights to both destinations, alongside Kittila and Kuusamo, meaning 28 flights per week will depart London Gatwick for the home of Father Christmas.

Other new routes recently underway include short-haul flights to Evenes (Norway), Luxor (Egypt), and Brest (France), while a new service to ski destination Chambery (France) starts on December 14.  

Families looking for a magical Christmas getaway will benefit from a greater choice of flights to Lapland from London Gatwick this winter, alongside additional ski and winter sun destinations. Picture contributed

Stephanie Wear, VP aviation development, London Gatwick said: “It’s fantastic that London Gatwick can offer passengers such an exciting range of destinations this winter, whether for holidays, visiting family and friends at Christmas, or business trips. 

“As London Gatwick continues to grow, we are delighted to continue build our already extensive network and provide passengers with outstanding choice and competition, as we work towards our vision of becoming the airport for everyone, whatever your journey.”

New London Gatwick services (November – December 2024)

Short haul (destination, airline, frequency)

  • Evenes, Norway – Norwegian – 1 x per week
  • Larnaca, Cyprus – British Airways – 7 x per week
  • Brest, France – Volotea – 2 x per week
  • Luxor, Egypt – TUI – 1 x per week
  • Luxor, Egypt – easyJet – 2 x per week
  • Strasbourg, France – easyJet – 3 x per week
  • Tromso, Norway – easyJet – 2 x per week
  • Rovaniemi, Finland – Norwegian – 3 x per week
  • Ivalo, Finland – British Airways – 2 x per week
  • Chambery, France – British Airways – 1 x per week

Long haul

  • La Romana, Dominican Republic – TUI – 1 x per week
