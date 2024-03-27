Marina Pavilion was home to Azur, which closed earlier this year.

Azur opened in 2008 and was a popular venue for wedding celebrations, birthday parties and anniversaries. It stopped operating on January 29 this year.

Over the previous year before it closed, a question mark hung over the venue’s future due to a ‘long-running dispute’ between the company which managed it, Azur Events Limited, and the leasehold owner Sea Change Sussex.

According to Sea Change, Azur failed to keep up with rent payments under the lease. Sea Change then brought forward a winding-up order early last year.

The move left Azur’s future in doubt, with the fate of more than 45 functions for 2023/24 hanging in the balance.

An out-of-court settlement was later reached between both parties.

Marina Pavilion has now been made available by Sea Change Sussex, which said it has appointed leisure sector property agents Fleurets and commercial estate agents Dyer & Hobbis to help market the site to prospective leaseholders.

Fleurets said the site is approximately 14,000 sq ft (1,300 sqm) and offers two large trading areas, as well as a large balcony.

Chris Broome, property director of Sea Change Sussex, said: “We are pleased to offer this exciting seafront opportunity, which may be suitable for many different types of leisure uses.

“We feel that the combination of Fleurets’ nationwide specialist leisure expertise combined with the local knowledge of Dyer and Hobbis will fully expose the property to all sectors of the leisure market with a view of bringing the building back into occupation as soon as possible.”

Nick Earee, divisional director of Fleurets South, said: “The site ceased trading in January 2024 and our client is now inviting offers/proposals from interested parties for a new lease. I have no doubt that Marina Pavilion will be of interest to a number of leisure operators.”

For further information or to arrange a viewing contact Fleurets on 020 7280 4700/[email protected] or Dyer and Hobbis on 01424 423626/[email protected].

