Lawyers Parfitt Cresswell appoint two new property solicitors to their Sussex offices
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alison Kinnersley, a senior Property Solicitor has been appointed to the Colemans’ Haywards Heath Office.
With an illustrious career spanning over 35 years, Alison is a seasoned Solicitor deeply rooted in the legal landscape of West Sussex.
For two decades, she successfully managed her own private practice, specialising in the intricate realms of Private Client and Property law, with a particular emphasis on Residential Conveyancing.
Harriet Nichols, a seasoned Commercial Property Solicitor, has been appointed to Parfitt Cresswell’s Uckfield Office.
Harriet has years of dedicated practice under her belt and brings a wealth of experience across a spectrum of commercial property transactions.
Her expertise shines particularly in Landlord and Tenant matters and asset management, including leases, lease surrenders, variations, assignments, underlettings, licences for alterations, licences to occupy, rent deposit deeds, as well as freehold sales and purchases.