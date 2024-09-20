Leaders Romans Group acquires Tennant Property Lettings Ltd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leaders Romans Group (LRG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tennant Property Lettings Ltd, a well-established letting agency in Eastbourne. This acquisition forms part of LRG's strategic expansion, further enhancing its strong presence in the Eastbourne lettings market.

Tennants, founded in 1970 by Evelyn Tennant, has grown under the leadership of the Sheppard family since 2000. Peter and Alex Sheppard have nurtured the business into a thriving operation focused purely on lettings. With consistent organic growth, Tennants has become a trusted name for Eastbourne's rental community.

The business will now operate under Leaders, maintaining its long-standing location in Eastbourne and continuing to serve the local community from its existing premises. All current staff will remain, ensuring continuity and a smooth transition for clients and team members alike.

Matt Light, Group Mergers and Acquisitions Director at LRG, commented: "This is our third acquisition in the last month, and there are more to come in the weeks ahead. The acquisition of Tennants bolsters our already robust lettings market share in Eastbourne and reflects our commitment to growing our lettings portfolio."

Outgoing owners Alex and Peter Sheppard shared their thoughts on the acquisition: "With the support of our landlords, tenants and associates, Tennants has developed to where we now believe the interests of our clients and colleagues would be best served as part of Leaders. We leave with the reassurance that Leaders Romans Group will provide the extra specialist knowledge, resources and services we would want to offer.”

This acquisition aligns with LRG's broader strategy of expanding its lettings operations in key regions across the UK. The addition of Tennants strengthens LRG's portfolio and further cements its reputation as a leader in property services.