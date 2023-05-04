Leading Brighton marketing agency celebrates 10-year anniversary

Fox&Bear was initially established in 2013 from a successful collaboration between James Dempster and Tim Cobb, founder of Eastbourne-based Cobb PR.

Fox&Bear team, 2023

Leading Brighton marketing agency, Fox&Bear, is celebrating its tenth year of trading this month.

Initially established in 2013 as Cobb Digital, Fox&Bear was born from a successful collaboration between James Dempster and Tim Cobb, founder of Eastbourne-based Cobb PR.

In 2020, following a merger with Spoken, the company rebranded as Fox&Bear to reflect its expanded capabilities and offerings. Earlier this year, the agency achieved yet another milestone with the merger of design agency Mineral Creative, solidifying its position as a leading player in the digital marketing space.

Over the past 10 years, Fox&Bear has grown to an 18-person team of experienced professionals and has become a trusted partner not only for businesses locally, but on a national and international scale. The team continues to provide cutting-edge marketing solutions to clients across a variety of industries.

James Dempster, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Fox&Bear, said: "Our 10-year anniversary is a significant milestone for us, and I couldn't be prouder of everything we've accomplished as a team.

"We started this agency with a vision of helping businesses succeed in the digital world, and we've been fortunate enough to work with some fantastic clients over the years. I have learnt a lot but have loved every moment, and I’m excited to see what the next 10 years will bring."

Tim Cobb, Co-Founder of Fox&Bear, said: “It has been wonderful to see the digital team continue to grow in size, strength and knowledge, all under the excellent leadership of James Dempster. I look forward to the next 10 years!”