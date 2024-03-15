Less than six hours' sleep for Worthing residents, study finds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of the launch of their new ‘Sleep Sessions’ class, leading yoga brand Hotpod Yoga Worthing unveils research looking into the Worthing’s sleep habits this World Sleep Day

On average, Worthing residents get less than six hours of sleep during the working week.

Stress, worries or a racing mind (47%), irregular sleep schedule (20%) and screen time (16%) are to blame.

69% agree that they would like more sleep and 78% want better quality sleep; yet 15% admit they haven’t tried any strategies to improve shut eye.

Sleep Scientist Dr Sophie Bostock shares her tips on what Worthing residents can do to support our sleep.

The average Worthing resident gets less than six hours (5 hours and 50 minutes) of sleep during the working week, with stress, worries or a racing mind (47%) the main reasons behind this lack of shut eye.

This new research comes from Hotpod Yoga Worthing, one of 50 studios across the country comprising the UK’s leading yoga brand, ahead of their launch of ‘Sleep Sessions’ – a new sleep-focussed class which launches into Hotpod Yoga Worthing from April 2024.

The research shows an irregular sleep schedule (20%) and screen time (16%) are also to blame for the lack of shut eye in Worthing, with a lack of sleep having a negative effect on us. The figures also highlight that being tired impacts daily productivity and performance in Worthing through: lack of energy or motivation (54%), mood swings and irritability (37%) and poor memory or forgetfulness (31%). 15% admits that disrupted sleep leads to arguments with friends, family or colleagues.

However, despite a whopping 69% of Worthing residents agreeing they would like more sleep and a huge 78% who would like better quality sleep, 15% in Worthing admit they haven’t tried any strategies or interventions to aid with sleep.

To help the Worthing residents improve their slumber, Sleep Scientist and Hotpod Yoga ambassador Dr Sophie Bostock has these simple tips:

“A good night’s sleep starts first thing in the morning. Get out of bed at the same time as often as you can, which will help to keep your circadian rhythms in sync, and your body running efficiently.” “Bright light sends a powerful alerting signal to a ‘Master Clock’ in the brain. Get outside within the first hour of waking to banish lagging melatonin and help feel energised.” “Be physically active every day to build up sleep pressure. Move your body in a way that feels good to you. All sorts of different types of exercise have been found to improve sleep quality, from yoga to more vigorous cardio exercise.” “Take time to process thoughts and emotions before you get ready for bed. Many of us are kept awake by a mind racing with thoughts we haven’t had time to process during the day. Experiment with writing a daily journal to download your thoughts to paper. Research has shown that simply writing a to-do list for the following day can help you fall asleep faster. Gratitude practices can also help to defuse anxious thoughts.” “Take time in your busy day to pause. Many of us dash through the day at 100mph, relying on stress hormones to fuel the constant demands on our attention. When it comes to bedtime, we’re stuck in the ‘on position’. Practicing breathwork, mindfulness or relaxation techniques during the day will make it easier to relax at night. We need to train the brain and body in the skill of relaxation. Hotpod Yoga’s new Sleep Sessions class is designed to encourage deep relaxation in a safe environment, providing an opportunity to hit that pause button during the afternoon, or to support your evening wind-down routine. You learn to practice the art of relaxation, so that your mind and body become familiarised with the state you need for a restorative sleep.”

Dr Sophie, who has partnered with Hotpod Yoga to support the launch of Sleep Sessions, says: “Many people struggle to switch off at night or wake up in the early hours with a racing mind. Chronic stress and poor sleep can push us into a chronic state of hyperarousal; we get stuck in ‘fight or flight’ mode. Yoga combines physical movement, breathwork and meditation techniques which develop the skill of deep relaxation. Research shows that yoga helps people to gain awareness and a sense of control over their minds and bodies, and there is evidence that regular yoga practice can help to improve not just strength and flexibility, but also immune function, mental health, sleep quality and overall wellbeing.

“Positive effects of practicing yoga on quality of life have been reported in all sorts of different groups, from students, cancer patients and survivors, women in menopause, older adults with chronic conditions; even those with major depression.

“Hotpod Yoga aims to make yoga accessible for everyone, everywhere. Sleep Sessions will help people to practice yoga in an environment curated for recovery – dim light, relaxing music, pleasant aromas. Expert teachers will guide people through gentle flow, breathwork and deep relaxation.”

Sleep Sessions have been created by Hotpod Yoga to address the importance of sleep to our overall health and wellbeing. The class will offer a calming and restorative flow that is suitable for all, and which draws from different yoga styles to deliver the ultimate in relaxation, all set within the nurturing environment of their patented pod: a peaceful cocoon that will take you a million miles from the world outside, helping you to relax deeply and find calm, within the dim lights and soothing sounds, in turn aiding your sleep, stress relief and general mental health. Sleep Sessions classes will all take place at a comfortable room temperature.

“We are so excited to add this class to our timetable and to provide local residents with an opportunity to rest and unwind, setting the foundations to support their sleep and all-round wellbeing,” said Katie Robertson, owner of Hotpod Yoga Worthing. “Sleep Sessions hugely complements our wider offering, with our classes offering something for everyone, whatever their needs may be, and whether they are coming for fitness, stress relief, or to establish positive habits that can aid their sleep.”

B Corp certified, Hotpod Yoga has grown to become the UK’s leading yoga business – and the UK’s favourite yoga studio – with 50 studios currently located across the UK and more set to open in 2024. Sleep Sessions are the first new classes to be added to Hotpod Yoga’s enticing timetable in more than two years, supporting the brand’s ambition to take the feel-good power of yoga into the lives of millions.

Bookings for Sleep Sessions open soon with classes starting from £13.

Hotpod Yoga Worthing will soon also be offering a Sleep Sessions Intro Offer, where you can attend two sessions for just £20.

For more information please register with us at https://hotpodyoga.com/studios/worthing/