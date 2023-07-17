Let's Do Business Group expands to include Let's Do Marketing, a marketing consultancy and agency

Let's Do Business Group, an award-winning social enterprise and leading provider of business support and finance, across the South East and East of England, is proud to announce the expansion of its services with the addition of Let's Do Marketing, a specialized marketing consultancy and services agency.

Originating in Hastings over 25 years ago as a local Enterprise Agency, Let's Do Business Group has evolved into a trusted partner for businesses, offering high-quality, independent advice to both start-ups and established enterprises looking to take their next growth step. Let's Do Business Group is driven by a commitment to help people and businesses achieve their dreams.

Recognizing the common struggle faced by small businesses in the realm of marketing, Let's Do Business Group saw an opportunity to fill this gap and provide accessible and affordable marketing support. The birth of Let's Do Marketing signifies the organization's dedication to tailoring its services specifically to new and small businesses.

"Through our work with small businesses, we discovered that many of them encountered challenges in navigating the complexities of marketing and finding the right support," said Stacey Pretty, Marketing Director of Let's Do Business Group. "Traditional agencies often proved expensive and intimidating for this size of business, and we saw a need to address this issue. Let's Do Marketing was born out of our desire to offer affordable packages designed specifically for new and small businesses, enabling them to access the vital support they require without breaking the bank."

Stacey Pretty, Marketing Director, Let's Do Marketing

Let's Do Marketing works closely with its clients, leveraging their thoughts and ideas, and employing the agency's expertise to transform them into structured plans and strategies that raise awareness and drive business growth. The agency's comprehensive suite of services includes strategy, analysis, social media campaign development, search engine optimization, website copy and user experience, copywriting, brand kits, email customer lifecycle campaigns, and more. If a specific need falls outside their expertise, Let's Do Marketing is well-connected within the industry and can refer clients to trusted partners who can assist.

Furthermore, Let's Do Marketing offers personalised coaching and training sessions on marketing tools, empowering business owners with the confidence and skills necessary to implement and measure their own marketing efforts in the future.

"We understand that every business is unique, and our goal is to provide tailored solutions that meet the specific needs and budgets of small businesses," added Stacey. "With Let's Do Marketing, we aim to demystify marketing and make it accessible to all, ensuring that small businesses have the necessary tools and support to thrive in the competitive marketplace."

Let's Do Business Group is excited to embark on this new chapter with Let's Do Marketing, reinforcing its commitment to fostering the growth and success of small businesses in the region.

